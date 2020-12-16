Advertisement

Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) — Dozens of children who attended a tree lighting event in Georgia may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a pair performing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Commissioners’ Chair Robert Parker said about 50 children, including his own, took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, whose names weren’t immediately released. Both tested positive after the Dec. 10 event in Ludowici about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Savannah.

Parker said the pair, who didn’t display any symptoms during the event, portrayed the Clauses for “many years” and had good intentions.

“I have personally known both “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger,” Parker said in the statement.

It’s unknown how many people in attendance were exposed to the virus.

The county school system has asked parents to keep children at home if they were exposed or if they are showing symptoms. However, in-person school is not canceled.

Parker said the exposure is cause for concern but said “exposures happen every day.”

“Children are in close contact with both other children and adults daily at school, rec functions, and church,” Parker said. “Proper CDC exposure guidelines should be followed if your child was exposed, however I do not feel this incident is cause for panic.”

The exposure comes days after several school systems opted to quarantine because of COVID-19 infections, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. More than 200 students and several staff members are quarantining through the end of the year after being exposed at Lowndes County schools and out in the community.

Lowndes and other counties will continue in-person classes next semester.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Marcus Bailey
Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
A father/son duo put up over 25,000 lights for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

Latest News

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach
A group is opposing a proposed indoor gun range on W. Sylvania Ave. This photo is of an indoor...
Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Rep. Ted Yoho receives top award from Japan as he retires from Congress
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden introduces ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation pick