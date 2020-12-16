Advertisement

Spirit of community alive with one Toledo light display

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is no Christmas light competition in Toledo’s Charlecote neighborhood. On the 4400 block of Sulgrave Dr., it’s the spirit of cooperation, and you can find one light display spread over three houses.

Two of the homeowners, Mark Geha and David Malolepszy, say the light display is just one symbol of the unity of a close-knit neighborhood. Since the pandemic shut everything down in March, the neighborhood has come together to support each other with socially-distanced events.

Many of the neighbors have also expressed gratitude for the holiday cheer with notes in mailboxes.

