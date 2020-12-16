Toledo YWCA receives $2 million donation from Mackenzie Scott

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio says it has received a $2 million donation from national philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The funds will be used for operations and to seed a $12 million capital campaign at the YWCA.

“Being one of the 384 organizations painstakingly selected to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott is truly amazing,” said Lisa McDuffie, President and CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio. “This important donation comes at the same time we are launching a much-needed capital campaign to renovate and improve our physical plant at the YWCA, and this will serve as the first major gift to the initiative.”

The donation to the Toledo YWCA is part of Scott’s plan to give away $4.2 billion in recent months. It will be split, with $1 million to support operations and $1 million into the capital campaign.

The YWCA wants to renovate the facility located at 1018 Jefferson Avenue.

“We also are pleased to announce that our campaign is being chaired by four outstanding local women – Rita Mansour, Cynthia Thompson, Sara Jane DeHoff and Lori Johnston,” McDuffie said. “Each of these women are accomplished leaders in our community, and we are thrilled they are volunteering their time and talent to our efforts.”

The original YWCA facility was built in 1954 and needs updating and renovation. As the city’s only emergency domestic violence shelter, the current COVID pandemic has magnified the need for major capital investment.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.