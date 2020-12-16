United Way grant applications to close in January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Applications for the United Way’s Community Grant will close January 8 for Lucas County applicants and Jan. 31 for Ottawa and Wood county applicants.

The grant provides funding for local programs working in the areas of education, financial stability, health and housing.

Visit www.UnitedWayToledo.org/Grant to start a community grant application.

