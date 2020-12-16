Advertisement

United Way grant applications to close in January

Applications for a United Way grant are closing in January.
Applications for a United Way grant are closing in January.(UNITED WAY OF NWFL)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Applications for the United Way’s Community Grant will close January 8 for Lucas County applicants and Jan. 31 for Ottawa and Wood county applicants.

The grant provides funding for local programs working in the areas of education, financial stability, health and housing.

Visit www.UnitedWayToledo.org/Grant to start a community grant application.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Marcus Bailey
Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
A father/son duo put up over 25,000 lights for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

Latest News

A group is opposing a proposed indoor gun range on W. Sylvania Ave. This photo is of an indoor...
Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents
Crashes close lanes on Ohio Turnpike on Wednesday morning
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
One person sent to hospital after West Toledo crash
Neighbors in the Charlecote neighborhood work together on a light display that spans three...
Spirit of community alive with one Toledo light display