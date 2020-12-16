Advertisement

UT hosting virtual COVID-19 town hall

University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Faculty from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences will participate in a virtual town hall discussion, “UToledo Experts Address COVID-19: Updates and Vaccine Information,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, via Webex.

The event hosted by the University of Toledo Foundation is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

Presenters include:

• Dr. Saurabh Chattopadhyay, assistant professor of medical microbiology and immunology;

• Dr. Joan Duggan, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine;

• Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine;

• Dr. Jason F. Huntley, associate professor of medical microbiology and immunology; and

• Dr. R. Travis Taylor, assistant professor of medical microbiology and immunology.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and executive vice president for clinical affairs, will lead the discussion.

