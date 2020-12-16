Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Marcus Bailey
Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
A father/son duo put up over 25,000 lights for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

Latest News

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach
A group is opposing a proposed indoor gun range on W. Sylvania Ave. This photo is of an indoor...
Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
Rep. Ted Yoho receives top award from Japan as he retires from Congress
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden introduces ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation pick