12/17: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

We ended up with an average of 1-2″ of snow in northwest Ohio (higher totals along the lakeshore) -- though Friday will see the return of some sunshine and highs in the mid-30s to melt the snow a bit. Our next system arrives late Saturday in the form of rain, switching to wet snow overnight into Sunday. Snow totals will be light if any of it manages to stick -- less than 1″ across the board. Monday is our first day of winter, yet will bring us highs in the mid-40s -- though Wednesday is so far the warmest day overall near 50, just before a big cooldown for Christmas.

