Advertisement

12/17: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Light snow continues this evening; weekend rain/snow mix
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We ended up with an average of 1-2″ of snow in northwest Ohio (higher totals along the lakeshore) -- though Friday will see the return of some sunshine and highs in the mid-30s to melt the snow a bit. Our next system arrives late Saturday in the form of rain, switching to wet snow overnight into Sunday. Snow totals will be light if any of it manages to stick -- less than 1″ across the board. Monday is our first day of winter, yet will bring us highs in the mid-40s -- though Wednesday is so far the warmest day overall near 50, just before a big cooldown for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection...
Rep. Latta calls for Congressional inquiry into USPS Michigan Metroplex facility
covid survivor
Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID

Latest News

Light snow continues to fall through the evening, with another system rolling in this weekend....
12/17: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast
December 17th Weather Forecast
December 17th Weather Forecast
Warmer Early Next Week
December 17th Weather Forecast
December 17th Weather Forecast
December 17th Weather Forecast