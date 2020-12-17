TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 911 call takers play a vital role in emergencies. They are the first point of contact in getting the someone help.

“I could hear him yelling so I knew it was an aggressive situation,” said Toledo 911 call taker Kyleen Williams.

Call taker Kyleen Williams trains for emergency calls like this all the time.

“I’m locked in the bathroom please get him out of here,” said Williams.

A woman’s boyfriend allegedly becomes violent. The victim is hysterical, but the call taker does everything to keep the woman calm.

“Listen, listen you have kids in the home you’ve got to pull it together. Take a deep breath,” said Williams.

She quickly dispatches TPD officers to Leach street. She stayed on the phone as she continued to gather information to help keep everyone safe. Officers arrive just in time. They force the door and that’s when the suspect Kwamaine O’neal allegedly comes down the stairs with a gun.

“You don’t know the end result of what happens very often. It was heartbreaking when I heard the dispatch. I heard the officer yell shots fired. I was like oh no because I heard that address and I knew right then that things went bad,” said Williams.

The suspect was shot and killed. The victim and her child were safe.

Williams says part of her job requires her to be sympathetic.

“You have to remain calm because somebody’s calling you the worst moment of your life. You have to be that calm voice. You are the one to calm them get them through it. When you’re into it all you’re focused on is getting that person help”

Call takers say some emergency calls can be very stressful. They have a quiet room where they can go to decompress.

