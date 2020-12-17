December 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning flurries are possible today, afternoon snow showers are likely with highs near the freezing mark. Tonight will be cloudy with a low in the middle 20s. A blend of sun and clouds is expected on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. Highs will be around 40 for the weekend with rain developing Saturday night. Rain will likely switch to snow by Sunday morning with an inch or less of snow possible. More sunshine is likely on Monday and Tuesday. Highs near 50 are expected on Wednesday. Rain changing to snow is expected on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be much colder with flurries possible.

