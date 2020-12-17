Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection...
Rep. Latta calls for Congressional inquiry into USPS Michigan Metroplex facility
covid survivor
Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID

Latest News

The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in...
Dozens of states file antitrust lawsuit against Google
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week
Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.
Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.
Capitol Regional, Tallahassee Memorial prepping for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Lucas Co. receives Moderna vaccine for first responders next week
They've set up a GoFundMe account to help local families in need after they were the recipients...
A yard full of Happy Meals inspires local family to pay it forward