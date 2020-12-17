GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill that would delay the collection of nuclear subsidies under the law at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe is under consideration by Ohio lawmakers as the lame-duck session winds down.

The bill introduced by Republican Rep. Jim Hoops on Dec. 1 would halt the collection of at least $170 million in nuclear and solar subsidies by Energy Harbor for one year. It moved through the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight on Wednesday and might be up for a vote on the House floor as early as Thursday.

