GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

The bill would delay the collection of subsidies set to begin in the new year.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill that would delay the collection of nuclear subsidies under the law at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe is under consideration by Ohio lawmakers as the lame-duck session winds down.

The bill introduced by Republican Rep. Jim Hoops on Dec. 1 would halt the collection of at least $170 million in nuclear and solar subsidies by Energy Harbor for one year. It moved through the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight on Wednesday and might be up for a vote on the House floor as early as Thursday.

