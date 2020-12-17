Advertisement

Light up the holidays in Northwood

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Buschmann family is lighting up the holidays in Northwood with their display of 16,000 lights. They are all coordinated to music that viewers can stream straight into their cars through a designated FM radio channel.

This is the 11th year that Jason and Zach, a father-son team, have put together the light show. However, this year, they’re also collecting food and monetary donations for those in need. You can put any donations into a box on the porch. All donations will get to where they are most needed through the Tri-M Music Society’s contribution to the Lake Flyer Glider Pack Program.

You can enjoy the show and make a donation on the 1900 block of S. Freedom Dr. from 5:30-10:30 PM through January 1.

