Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man says people need to use his near-fatal experience with COVID as a warning sign to take this virus seriously.

Randy Huner says COVID symptoms hit him very suddenly in mid-September.

He was diagnosed and admitted for COVID into St. Luke’s and two days later was put on a ventilator for the next 41 days.

“It was just so sudden. The progression of just flu-like symptoms...I’m just constantly shivering,” says Huner.

Huner went on to go into kidney failure and according to his family, almost lost his battle on a couple of occasions. Huner’s daughter Lyndsey works at St. Luke’s in the ICU, and while she couldn’t care for her father because she’s family, she says it got very serious. “He was on medicines to keep his blood pressure up. Then his kidney’s started to fail then he’s on dialysis very scary.”

Randy has been able to recover and says his experience needs to serve as an example to anyone questioning whether this is serious. It’s a real thing, even though we have the vaccine coming...and I encourage everyone to take it. It’s a real thing and it’s killing people.”

