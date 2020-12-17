Advertisement

Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man says people need to use his near-fatal experience with COVID as a warning sign to take this virus seriously.

Randy Huner says COVID symptoms hit him very suddenly in mid-September.

He was diagnosed and admitted for COVID into St. Luke’s and two days later was put on a ventilator for the next 41 days.

“It was just so sudden. The progression of just flu-like symptoms...I’m just constantly shivering,” says Huner.

Huner went on to go into kidney failure and according to his family, almost lost his battle on a couple of occasions. Huner’s daughter Lyndsey works at St. Luke’s in the ICU, and while she couldn’t care for her father because she’s family, she says it got very serious. “He was on medicines to keep his blood pressure up. Then his kidney’s started to fail then he’s on dialysis very scary.”

Randy has been able to recover and says his experience needs to serve as an example to anyone questioning whether this is serious. It’s a real thing, even though we have the vaccine coming...and I encourage everyone to take it. It’s a real thing and it’s killing people.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
Neighbors in the Charlecote neighborhood work together on a light display that spans three...
Spirit of community alive with one Toledo light display
A group is opposing a proposed indoor gun range on W. Sylvania Ave. This photo is of an indoor...
Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents

Latest News

12/16: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Outrage over op-ed suggesting Dr. Jill Biden drop her title
Outrage over op-ed suggesting Dr. Jill Biden drop her title
Biden's German Shepherds projected to be next White House dogs.
Outrage over an op-ed suggesting Dr. Jill Biden drop her title
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
911 call takers play a vital role in emergencies
Medspa experts weigh in on the legal requirements for popular procedures
Medical spa experts warn about skincare safety