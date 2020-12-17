Medical spa experts warn about skincare safety

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Erin Hennessey is part of the American Medical Spa Association’s safety council.

Her office, Blush Aesthetics in Perrysburg offers a variety of dermatology services in addition to popular skincare and beauty treatments.

But unlike her, not all providers are nurse practitioners, and shouldn’t be performing more intense procedures.

“They’ve gotten the discount lip filler or the discount laser and unfortunately that discount is now null and void when you have to pay two or three times that to get it fixed. I think it’s important to remember the best price in town isn’t always the best for your face.”

For the safest results, Dr. Hennessey advises always having a medical exam or consultation before your appointment.

In addition, prospective patients should ask for before and after pictures to see what that provider has performed, so your beauty doesn’t become a pain.

“Anything that’s going to make a break in the skin, if it’s an injectable if it’s micro-needling if it’s something that has to do with lighter laser treatment in the state of Ohio it’s something that has to be done by a nurse practitioner or a physician.”

Dr. Hennessey also has many clients still struggling with maskne, who she suggests to keep washing cloth masks on a regular basis and carrying them in a plastic bag when you’re on-the-go. This way, bacteria from your day-to-day travels aren’t getting pressed against your face.

