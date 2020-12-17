Fire in Wauseon causes complete loss of building

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A woodworking shop near a home in Wauseon has resulted in the complete loss of the barn-like building in which it was housed.

The building was detached from the home in the 1600 block of County C Road. Crews from multiple departments in Wauseon, Archbald, and Morenci were called in to assist after passers-by noticed the flames just after 3 AM Thursday.

As of 6 AM Thursday, some of those responding vehicles were able to leave the scene. According to Wauseon’s fire chief, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

