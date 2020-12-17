Outrage over an op-ed suggesting Dr. Jill Biden drop her title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -An op-ed in the Wall Street Journal started a firestorm. The editor suggests the president elects wife Dr. Jill Biden drop the Dr. from her title.

Social media blew up with pictures and post like “Do not call me kiddo, girl, sweetie, ... and definitely don’t call me out of my name....as a sign of intentional disrespect.”

Women rallying around the next first lady, Dr. Jill Biden after an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calls for her to drop the doctor in her title. She earned a doctorate in 2007 from the University of Delaware.

“It’s a form of misogyny any and it’s a way to diminish a person’s accomplishments and it’s not ok,” said Dr. Lisa Dubose.

Dr. Lisa Dubose has multiple degrees including a Doctor of Education in leadership. She says it’s time for people to stop criticizing a woman’s credentials.

“We are not willing to stand behind the barriers that others want to set for us,” said Dr. Dubose.

The article referred to Dr. Biden as *kiddo*

Dr. Dubose says women have been subjected to acts of micro aggression for centuries but says some people don’t see their comments as offensive.

“What it does it perpetuates those centuries of inappropriate behavior. So, the more we speak against the more we try to erase those kinds of patterns of behavior,” said Dr. Lisa Dubose.

Biden’s team called the piece “disgusting and a sexist attack.”

Dr. Dubose shared some suggestions on how women can take a stand against people who try to diminish their titles.

“We need to move forward. We are accepted and we need to act as if we are accepted. It’s time for businesses to say I’m going to do more than write on a piece of paper and say we are an equal opportunity employer. You need to demonstrate it by making sure there is access for women,” said Dr. Dubose.

The op-ed writer came out and defended his opinion piece and says he stands by his statements.

