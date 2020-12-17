ProMedica receives vaccine shipments, will start administering Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representatives with ProMedica in Toledo say their hospitals in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan have officially received the first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Thursday. The hospital system says they will begin administering shots on Friday but that the location of those first vaccinations has not yet been determined.

Mercy Health-St. Vincent’s Medical Center received their first shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday and began inoculating critical healthcare workers later that day.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first of at least two different COVID-19 vaccines expected on the U.S. market as the country and the world looks to turn a corner on the pandemic that has overpowered much of 2020. The second, from Moderna, entered into the final stages of federal approval on Thursday and is expected to be approved by the FDA in days.

Despite the vaccine rollout, however, it will still be months before enough of the population is inoculated against the virus and things can start getting back to normal. Early rollout is limited, and most states, including Ohio are vaccinating people on a phased approach, starting with those most at risk and moving on to essential populations as vaccine supplies increase. Experts don’t expect the vaccine to be available to the majority of the population until sometime in the spring.

