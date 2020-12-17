Save your holiday styrofoam, recycle at community drop off events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful and the Rotary Club of Toledo want you to hold on to all that styrofoam you’re about to accumulate over the Christmas holiday. The two groups are sponsoring six styrofoam recycling events at locations around the area in early January.

All the events run from 10 AM to 1 PM. The groups say they will be accepting packaging styrofoam and coolers as long as all stickers and tape are removed. They will not accept styrofoam from food products, like egg cartons, take-out containers, and disposable plates/cups.

The events include:

January 6th - Kroger at 7545 Sylvania Ave. Sylvania

January 8th - Eastern Community YMCA - 2960 Pickle Rd. Oregon

January 9th - Girl Scouts of Western OH - 460 W. Dussel Dr. Maumee

January 13th - Ottawa Hills Municipal Building - 2125 Richards Rd. Ottawa Hills

January 15th - Kroger at 8730 Waterville Swanton Rd. Waterville

January 16th - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful - 1011 Matzinger Rd. Toledo

According to Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, there are an estimated 30,000 particles of plastic per square mile in Lake Erie and styrofoam remains the largest contributor to the problem. The product cannot be recycled in normal curbside recycling in Lucas County or at area drop-off locations since it needs to be sent to specialized recyclers.

Additionally, the holidays lead to a major increase in household waste due to packaging and much of this can be recycled, as long as you do it correctly.

Anyone with questions can contact Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful at 419-213-2254.

