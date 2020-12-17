Toledo Public Schools will remain virtual through January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools say the district will keep students in remote learning through the month of January due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

In a statement sent to 13abc, Senior Director of Communications for the district, Patty Mazur, said that leaders would continue to monitor cases of the virus locally and would make an announcement in mid-January regarding plans for the following month.

According to the statement, food distribution will continue on the same schedule implemented in early December, beginning on January 5th. Students and parents will be able to pick up a five-day meal pack on Wednesdays from 10AM to 2 PM at their student’s home school. Those who cannot keep to this schedule are asked to call their school to make other arrangements.

“This decision is being made with one concern in mind: the health and safety of the district’s students and staff members,” says Mazur in the statement. “We are making the announcement now so students, staff members, parents and community partners have adequate time to plan and prepare for the beginning of the second semester, which is Tuesday, January 5, 2021.”

