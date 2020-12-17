Advertisement

YWCA NWO gets $2M donation

By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local non-profit is getting a major, unexpected boost from a nationally known philanthropist.

Mackenzie Scott is giving almost 400 huge donations to non-profits all over the country.

Its part of the philanthropist’s 384 Ways to Help campaign.

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is getting $2,000,000 dollars as part of Scott’s efforts to give away over $4 billion dollars.

CEO, Lisa McDuffie says the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“it means we’ll have a wonderful, wonderful safety net that will be around to help us operationally. We will be able to continue to provide what i believe are extremely critical services in our community,” beams YWCA CEO, Lisa McDuffie.

The YWCA NWO helps about 500 women and children every year through its domestic violence shelter.

Another 29,000 are helped through the organization’s other programming.

Mcduffie says if she ever gets talk to Mackenzie Scott, she knows what she’ll say.

“What i would say to Ms. Scott is thank you, thank you, thank you,” says McDuffie.

Mcduffie says the funding is already in the hands of the organization is being put to good use.

