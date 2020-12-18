$2.79 million dollars may soon be on the way to improve communities in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, VILLAGE OF WESTON, & NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio House of Representatives and Senate are considering a 2 billion dollar state infrastructure bill. If passed, the legislation would bring nearly 2.8 million dollars to Wood County.

“It is a very diverse group of projects, organizations, and folks across Wood County that would be receiving a direct benefit from this,” said State Representative Haraz Ghanbari.

Ghanbari currently representing Ohio’s 3rd district in the House of Representatives says Bowling Green would receive the most funding with 500 thousand dollars going toward a new communications tower to aid first responders.

“Potentially it’s going to save lives yes,” said Bowling Green Fire Cheif Bill Moorman. “Getting this tower is a game-changer for us in Bowling Green and the surrounding communities also.”

The Village of Weston would receive support for community-wide efforts including restoration to its reservoir and the addition of an all-new splash pad. Northwood would net a million dollars from the state to construct a community recreation center.

“What we’re hoping to do with this is add a component that will entice people to come to Northwood,” said Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson.

The Wood County arts scene would get 200 grand to update BG’s historic Oak Street Theater.

“We can have job creation, economic development, places where we can raise our families, go to school, and take what we are doing and continue to reinvest that,” said Ghanbari. “Not just for this generation, but for the next generations as well.”

