A yard full of Happy Meals inspires local family to pay it forward

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have an update to a story that brought a lot of smiles to the community earlier this week.

They say kindness is contagious, and this story is certainly proof of that theory. 8-year-old Kyrie McCoy of Sylvania is a big fan of McDonald’s. His favorite items on the menu are chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers.

Kyrie has Down syndrome. His mom Niki says he places pretend orders all the time, and it helps him work on things like his words, manners and interacting with people. Niki took a video of one of his ordering sessions ‚and posted it on Facebook

After being tagged in the post, a local family that owns McDonald’s restaurants, surprised the family with all kinds of swag and a front lawn full of Happy Meals.

That inspired Niki and her wife Kelli to pay it forward. They set up a GoFundMe account to help families in need for the holidays. Kyrie and his little brother Kanon are going to help do the shopping

“If we take the time to teach the boys the importance of joy and kindness, everything in their lives will be a lot easier for them. We want our boys to understand the importance of giving back. If we teach kids at a young age about helping their neighbors, as well as peace and love, the concept of world peace won’t seem like such a crazy idea. It will just be part of their nature, " says Niki.

The McCoys will be collecting money through Monday. They will then go shopping with their sons, and wrap all the gifts. They plan to deliver everything Christmas Eve.

If you’d like to donate to the effort, The GoFundMe account is called McCoy’s Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.