What will a COVID-19 vaccine clinic look like?

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Researchers from Bowling Green State University have been working closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Wood County Hospital to develop the best method for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once the shot is available for widespread public immunization.

The health department’s commissioner, Benjamin Robison, tells us they’re expecting to receive 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

Those doses are still part of the first phase of vaccinations, Tier 1A, prioritizing healthcare workers, EMS, and the rest of the employees in the hospital system to receive the shot first.

But Wood County is also focused on the future.

“Looking down the road, we’re already beginning to identify potential locations where PODs could be delivered, we call those Points of Dispensing in public health, you may call them vaccine clinics generally speaking,” explains Robison. “We also want to identify places where there may be a need for additional support, places where people may not be able to get it as easily from their own providers, or from pharmacies.”

Robison tells us the key to finding the best spots for a public vaccine clinic, will be areas that can support a large influx of people.

“Unlike with H1N1 when people would stand in line at a high school packed in, person to person, we’re going to try to do a lot more appointment-based delivery so we can keep people spaced or some drive-thru events like what we’re seeing with the pop-up testing right now where people stay in their vehicles.”

In addition, the department will also have to draw in volunteers to support such a big immunization effort.

Having more staff is one of the major assets Dr. Jinha Lee and his team have identified in their research at BGSU.

They’ve been studying fall flu clinics, and from that information, generating multiple scenarios through a computer simulation model to find out what needs to happen for the fastest and safest public COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“The injection itself is very similar, but considering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, we need more time for each patient in the clinic, and more staff, more vaccinators, and the flexibility for administrative jobs like the paperwork,” says Dr. Lee. “But more resources mean more money and time.”

Once the health department decides on locations, Dr. Lee and his team at the College of Health and Human Services will know what they’re working with.

“Based on the vaccination size, the target population, and timeframe, we can find the optimal resources. The vaccination staff, location, etc.,” explains Dr. Lee.

His colleague, BGSU’s Chief Health Officer Ben Batey, says what they’ve learned is registration is their biggest hurdle.

“We’re probably going to need to utilize technology in a better fashion,” recommends Batey. “If we can have people pre-registered, with all of their information ready to go so when they walk in the door, essentially we can give them that shot without a lot of front-end work and send them on their way, we can get people through the process a lot quicker.”

Batey also mentions utilizing an app in the future to make this easier for people, who can then fill out their information on their phone.

In addition, the health department is working to develop a tool for people to self-assess whether or not they’re eligible for a vaccine.

“There’s no need for that now, as we’ll be in Tier 1A for a little bit, but as we start getting closer and start hearing rumblings that we’re wrapping up this round, I think those tools will start to come online so we can connect people with the opportunities for a vaccine as soon as they’re eligible.”

