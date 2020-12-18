December 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to middle 30s. There is a chance of light rain late Saturday afternoon. That rain could change to light snow by Sunday morning. If any snow accumulates, a half inch or less is expected. A clipper is expected to bring a chance of rain and snow Monday afternoon and Monday night. A surge of warmth is likely on Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees. A cold front is expected to bring rain Wednesday night. Rain will quickly switch to snow with dropping temperatures by Thursday morning. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the middle 20s. The coldest air of the season will arrive on Christmas Day with highs in the low 20s with a wind chill in the upper single digits. Lake-effect flurries are also possible.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.