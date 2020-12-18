Light up the holidays in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-foot tree stands on the Millers’ property on the 5800 block of Garden Park Drive in Sylvania. The entire tree is decorated, all the way to the top, where a 6-foot tall angel adds even more height.

The Millers had to rent a lift in order to get to the top of the tree. Mike Miller, who is afraid of heights, spent the better part of two days decorating the top of the tree. He and his wife, Lyndsy, know that they’ll eventually have to rent the lift again to take all the decorations down, but they’re not looking forward to it.

You can see their decorations on the 5800 block of Garden Park Drive in Sylvania until they remove them... which may not happen until the weather gets nicer.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.