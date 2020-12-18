Advertisement

Light up the holidays in Sylvania

One family had an adventure getting lights and a 6-foot angel on top of their 45-foot tree.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-foot tree stands on the Millers’ property on the 5800 block of Garden Park Drive in Sylvania. The entire tree is decorated, all the way to the top, where a 6-foot tall angel adds even more height.

The Millers had to rent a lift in order to get to the top of the tree. Mike Miller, who is afraid of heights, spent the better part of two days decorating the top of the tree. He and his wife, Lyndsy, know that they’ll eventually have to rent the lift again to take all the decorations down, but they’re not looking forward to it.

You can see their decorations on the 5800 block of Garden Park Drive in Sylvania until they remove them... which may not happen until the weather gets nicer.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
covid survivor
Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Current snow emergencies by county
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
Local hospitals running at full capacity with COVID patients

Latest News

Christmas surprise for one Bowling Green family
Christmas surprise for one Bowling Green family
Lucas Metropolitan Housing was awarded a $450,000 grant they plan to use to revitalize...
Lucas Metropolitan Housing awarded $450,000 grant for Junction neighborhood public housing
Two Toledo properties could be sold to FCA
Some Ohio nursing homes receive vaccine doses Friday