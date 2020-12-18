Advertisement

Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.

Mrs. Williams collected enough toys for 266 students and their younger siblings
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year Mrs. Williams goes above and beyond to make the season brighter for her students.

The Chase Stem Academy teachers turns her kindergarten classroom into a Santa’s workshop.

This year, 266 kids and their younger siblings will have gifts under the tree because of her effort.

