Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.
Mrs. Williams collected enough toys for 266 students and their younger siblings
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year Mrs. Williams goes above and beyond to make the season brighter for her students.
The Chase Stem Academy teachers turns her kindergarten classroom into a Santa’s workshop.
This year, 266 kids and their younger siblings will have gifts under the tree because of her effort.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.