Lucas Co. receives Moderna vaccine for first responders next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Now that area hospitals are getting their first round of COVID Vaccines from Pfizer, the second delivery of Moderna vaccines are being eagerly anticipated.

Those deliveries are due next week with the smaller hospital systems also getting their COVID vaccine deliveries along with the state health departments.

The first delivery of the Moderna vaccine is due to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department by December 22nd. The first in line for the 2,700 anticipated doses are earmarked for frontline EMS and other Rescue workers like police and fire departments.

The next anticipated deliveries are up in the air as area health care facilities and health departments await news of when they will filter out to the various regions. According to Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgoodzinski, “I’m surmising that the faucet is going to be open a little bit faster after January 1. And so we should start seeing doses pile into the community with the idea that probably come February - March it becomes more like a firehouse than a trickle.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.