Lucas Metropolitan Housing awarded $450,000 grant for Junction neighborhood public housing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas Metropolitan Housing is looking to revitalize a public housing development in Toledo thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The organization was awarded a $450,000 grant as part of HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Planning program.

LMH says they plan to use the money “to support the development of a comprehensive neighborhood transformational plan to revitalize the McClinton Nunn Public Housing Development in the Junction Neighborhood,” according to a release. The housing complex is home to 151 apartments for families and senior citizens. The organization says they chose this location due to a number of factors, including its central location within the city.

“This grant will revitalize public housing in the Toledo community, increase health and employment opportunities for families and ultimately strengthen neighborhoods through economic development,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

LMH is working with the Junction Coalition on the project, which will work with residents to ensure their voices are heard and allow them to play a role in the development.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.