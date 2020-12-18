Advertisement

Manor House, Lights Before Christmas voted second in the country in USA Today poll

The Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium returns for its 35th year.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two popular holiday attractions in Toledo received nearly top honors in USA Today’s annual 10 Best poll.

The Toledo Zoo’s 2020 Lights Before Christmas display received second place in the Best Zoo Lights competition, behind the Cincinnati Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark took second in the country for Best Holiday Historic Home Tour, behind Memphis’ Graceland. This is the same result as last year’s contest.

