Advertisement

Monroe activist pushes to remove statue of city’s namesake

By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He was the fifth president of the United states, but James Monroe was also a slave owner.

Now some people in a small community bordering Michigan and Ohio say his statue needs to be removed from in front of the county courthouse.

“For any African American for any person of color to walk past a slave owner on their way in to fight for their rights is hypocritical in my mind,” says community activist, Katybeth Davis.

Community activist, KatyBeth Davis says the statue was erected back in 2017 through the efforts of the historical society and its presence is both concerning and tone deaf.

“James Monroe was the owner of over 200 slaves in his lifetime. We’ve been fighting for civil rights in his country for a very long time. The last few years have exacerbated the amount of unequalness, unfairness mistreatment of people of color,” shares Davis.

Davis says the community has lots of work to do to heal racial divides and she thinks this petition would help.

Davis says she has over 100 names on the petition and she plans to present that petition at the next city council meeting next week.

A link to the petition can be found here:

https://mascherante.change.org/p/city-of-monroe-remove-the-james-monroe-statue-from-the-monroe-county-courthouse/sign

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection...
Rep. Latta calls for Congressional inquiry into USPS Michigan Metroplex facility
covid survivor
Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID

Latest News

Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.
Local teacher spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of TPS kids.
Capitol Regional, Tallahassee Memorial prepping for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Lucas Co. receives Moderna vaccine for first responders next week
They've set up a GoFundMe account to help local families in need after they were the recipients...
A yard full of Happy Meals inspires local family to pay it forward
As part of the state of Ohio’s upcoming two-year construction budget, the House of...
$2.79 million dollars may soon be on the way to improve communities in Wood County