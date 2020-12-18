Monroe activist pushes to remove statue of city’s namesake

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He was the fifth president of the United states, but James Monroe was also a slave owner.

Now some people in a small community bordering Michigan and Ohio say his statue needs to be removed from in front of the county courthouse.

“For any African American for any person of color to walk past a slave owner on their way in to fight for their rights is hypocritical in my mind,” says community activist, Katybeth Davis.

Community activist, KatyBeth Davis says the statue was erected back in 2017 through the efforts of the historical society and its presence is both concerning and tone deaf.

“James Monroe was the owner of over 200 slaves in his lifetime. We’ve been fighting for civil rights in his country for a very long time. The last few years have exacerbated the amount of unequalness, unfairness mistreatment of people of color,” shares Davis.

Davis says the community has lots of work to do to heal racial divides and she thinks this petition would help.

Davis says she has over 100 names on the petition and she plans to present that petition at the next city council meeting next week.

A link to the petition can be found here:

https://mascherante.change.org/p/city-of-monroe-remove-the-james-monroe-statue-from-the-monroe-county-courthouse/sign

