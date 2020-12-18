Advertisement

Police release pictures of a suspect wanted in three Stop & Go robberies

Police believe the robberies started in November.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo police releasing pictures of a suspect they say is responsible for a string of robberies on west Alexis road. The white male suspect is accused of robbing two Stop and Go on Alexis road. The suspect is armed with a black handgun. They say in every robbery the guy wore an Ohio state hoodie, a black neck gaiter pulled around his face and a black glove on one hand.

“Come in the evening hours. He’s wearing the same clothes and he’ll present a bag to the cashier. He’s made some types of threats,” said Toledo Police Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

Police aren’t sure if the suspect is connected to any other crimes in the area

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

