Some Ohio nursing homes receive vaccine doses Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents and staff of several Ohio nursing homes will be able to start getting their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first shipment of the vaccine will be arriving at those facilities on Friday after federal regulators granted the state permission to begin the vaccination program earlier than originally planned.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program allows several pharmacy chains -- including Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, PharmScript, and Walgreens -- to administer vaccines to residents and staff who choose to receive them. In Northwest Ohio, this includes those at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

You can view a complete list of facilities involved in the program here.

