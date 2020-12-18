Two Toledo properties could be sold to FCA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and his administration say they are hoping to sell two industrial properties to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for redevelopment. The administration will be presenting their plans for the sale of the Textileather and MedCorp properties to Toledo City Council for approval.

If approved, the plan would allow for the development of a 250,00 square foot vehicle customization facility to support Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator production at the current manufacturing plant in Toledo, according to the mayor’s office. FCA reportedly plans to invest $23 million in the project, which would employ over 300 people.

The city would agree to sell the property to FCA for $1 and authorize a tax increment financing for the property as incentive for the company to buy. According to the mayor’s office, the TIF would allow the city to recoup it’s estimated $6.8 million investment overtime through property tax revenue that would be used to fund public improvements. The agreement would also give the city the opportunity to buy back the property for $1 should FCA fail to develop it within four years.

