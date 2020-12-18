Advertisement

Two Toledo properties could be sold to FCA

The deal would allow FCA to develop a 250,000 square foot facility.
(WTAP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and his administration say they are hoping to sell two industrial properties to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for redevelopment. The administration will be presenting their plans for the sale of the Textileather and MedCorp properties to Toledo City Council for approval.

If approved, the plan would allow for the development of a 250,00 square foot vehicle customization facility to support Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator production at the current manufacturing plant in Toledo, according to the mayor’s office. FCA reportedly plans to invest $23 million in the project, which would employ over 300 people.

The city would agree to sell the property to FCA for $1 and authorize a tax increment financing for the property as incentive for the company to buy. According to the mayor’s office, the TIF would allow the city to recoup it’s estimated $6.8 million investment overtime through property tax revenue that would be used to fund public improvements. The agreement would also give the city the opportunity to buy back the property for $1 should FCA fail to develop it within four years.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring
covid survivor
Maumee man shares his near fatal experience with COVID
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Current snow emergencies by county
Hospitals face challenges as COVID-19 spikes
Local hospitals running at full capacity with COVID patients

Latest News

Some Ohio nursing homes receive vaccine doses Friday
Light up the holidays in Sylvania
Light up the holidays in Sylvania
BGSU is researching the best method for public vaccinations
What will a COVID vaccine clinic look like?
12/17: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast