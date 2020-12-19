Advertisement

Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi

The non profit organization paid the grocery bill for more than 20 families.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Blessings in Disguise is known for surprising families around the holiday time. A few years ago the organization grabbed headlines for paying off layaways at a Walmart In Perrysburg. The organization also supports families, seniors, and veterans all year long.

This year, the organization decided to give families a hand up by paying for their grocery bill at Aldi in Holland. This random act of kindness caught many families off guard. Alicia Wells tells 13abc, “It’s amazing because holidays are hard especially right now because you can’t see your family, so someone doing this just to do it pretty amazing.”

When Aldi found out what the organization was trying to do, it kicked in gift cards. Savage Foundation, Paramount Advantage, Teamsters Local 20, McGuire Group Insurance Agency, and Jim White Toyota all played a role in making this possible.

John Sayre is the founder of Blessings in Disguise. He tells 13abc, “I’ve lived in a lot of places in my life, but there’s no place like Toledo, that phrase there is no place like home, because this community gives.” T

