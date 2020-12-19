Advertisement

Dashcam shows troopers rescuing abducted 5-year-old

OSHP tracked a car from Colorado to the Ohio Turnpike where they stopped the suspect
Trooper Nick Palmer can be seen on dashcam leading a 5-year-old girl to safety after she was...
Trooper Nick Palmer can be seen on dashcam leading a 5-year-old girl to safety after she was abducted by her biological mother in Colorado.(OSHP)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - What may look like a simple gesture from Ohio State Troopers is actually a rescue of a 5-year-old girl. She had been missing roughly four days from her home in Colorado after authorities say she was taken by her biological mother who does not have legal custody.

“The mother had been texting the father saying that they were ‘going on a journey to the garden,’ and just stuff like that that wasn’t very specific,” explained Trooper Nick Palmer, who was involved in the traffic stop where the little girl was rescued. “When we questioned them, they said that they were just traveling and wouldn’t really give us a destination.”

OSHP Trooper Corey Linser hands a Teddy Bear to a little girl who was reported as abducted.
OSHP Trooper Corey Linser hands a Teddy Bear to a little girl who was reported as abducted.(OSHP)

Trooper Palmer and Trooper Corey Linser stopped the suspect’s vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, shortly after it crossed the state line heading east from Indiana. Investigators tracked the car using GPS through OnStar.

Inside, they found Christine Mascarenas, the girl’s biological mother, along with another adult relative who is not facing charges. Mascarenas is still inside the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio awaiting extradition back to Colorado. She was placed into custody while troopers went back to the car to talk to the little girl and eventually bring her to Williams County Child Services for the night. The following day, her father flew in to bring her home.

