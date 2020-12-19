Metroparks Meetup: “Snow Place Like Metroparks” features whimsical winter creations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the fallen snow at Toledo’s newest Metropark, plenty of curious community creations are springing up for the midwinter.

Phase 1 of Glass City Metropark opened to little fanfare earlier this month -- and volunteers are helping visitors get oriented with what they’re calling “Snow Place Like Metroparks”, a drive-thru showcase of seasonal creativity flowing along the banks of the Maumee River.

“I don’t know if you can tell (with my mask on), but I have a huge smile on my face right now,” says volunteer coordinator Bailey Ballmer. “The moment I came over the bridge, and could just see the park with all the snowpeople set up, it’s just instant joy.”

Two volunteers made the wooden cutouts, Metroparks built the stands... then donors, businesses and even some local schools took care of the rest.

“They all came in and got a template of just a plywood snowman,” says volunteer program manager Trish Hausknecht. “They took it home and used all their creativity and excitement to create over 100 snowmen here at Glass City Metropark.”

Each snowperson is decked out with a personal touch, and it’s hard to pick a favorite: “There are kayakers here, a couple of mountain bikers... definitely a lot of birders,” says Hausknecht. “We even have one that looks like it came from Florida!”

Volunteer Chris Boggs was originally planning on making one work of art, until all nine of her grandkids wanted in on the fun: “We were lucky to get more than one snowman, and we combined our talents on a double snowman to showcase all the parks in the park system. My 8-year-old granddaughter loves the playground, so she did one snowman all on her own that depicts the playground at Wildwood -- her favorite park -- and another granddaughter loved staying in the treehouses out at Oak Openings on Thanksgiving, so she did one of The Stable treehouse there.”

Boggs says it’s the perfect way to introduce Toledo’s newest greenspace to the public. “I’m so thankful that this particular park is here -- personally, I’ve been waiting for something here for 40+ years -- and it’s just icing on the cake to have it be a Metropark!”

“Snow Place Like Metroparks” officially starts Sunday, and runs through mid-January -- and it’s recommended to use the Morrison Street entrance off Front Street and follow the road down. For more information, take a look at the Metroparks blog.

