Michigan entertainment venues permitted to re-open amid loosened statewide COVID restrictions

MONROE & NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan business owners are rejoicing with the news that they can open once again.

“I feel like there is hope,” said Monroe Escape Rooms owner Cherie Cherney. “Do I know if we are going to make it? No, but we are going to do everything in our power, to make it.”

At Monroe Escape Rooms, the last 9 months have been difficult for the business to navigate.

“We’ve really been struggling,” said Cherney. “We have literally been living on two grants, they weren’t big but they were enough to pay rent, that’s it.”

The family entertainment escape has spent it’s time closed implementing intense COVID-19 cleaning and safety checklists in order to prepare for its return. Newport roller rink: Dixie Skateland is following suit, taking action to recover from months without business.

“It’s a matter of having some money put aside so you can survive something like this, and hope it doesn’t go on too long,” said owner Tim Burns.

Dixie Skateland is now gearing up to reopen to the public on December 26th to celebrate 62 years in operation.

Dixie Skateland has been operated by the Burns family since its opening in 1958, now withstanding three generations. (Jack Bassett)

While businesses prep for the return of customers, some Michigan residents think the move to reopen comes as too little too late.

“I think the Governor needs to change a lot of things,” said Jimmy Terrasi.

Jimmy Terrasi is the former owner of Monroe’s Cone’s and Cue Pool Hall, now operating a pool table restoration shop. Terrasi says he’s watched colleagues and friends lose so much due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s 2020, I feel bad for so many business owners,” said Terrasi. “The first shutdown, it hurt me.”

While some are reflecting on the pain of the past, others are looking to the hope of what’s ahead.

“When you see people come in and how much fun they have and how they are, that’s what keeps them going,” said Cherie Cherney.

