ProMedica offers in-home care for COVID patients

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new type of in-home care is available for patients being treated for COVID and other chronic conditions like congestive heart failure and COPD.

It’s called In-Home Acute care and it’s up and running at ProMedica.

This allows patients to be stabilized at the hospital and then continue to be a hospital patient at home. All patients are sent home with a technology kit including an iPad.

Dr. Brian Perkins MD is the ProMedica Vice President for Medical Operations and says “They can communicate with us 24 hours a day 7 days a week. A personal emergency response bracelet and we are able to do remote vitals monitoring through the I-pad. They have a backup power supply they have a telephone that connects them directly to us 24 hours a day.”

The in-home care also allows for daily nurse practitioner visits and in-home I-V’s, imaging and oxygen.

