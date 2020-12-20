12/19: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Sunday will keep the clouds and chill going, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 30s. A light rain/snow mix returns for our first day of winter on Monday, with amounts keeping under 1″. Tuesday appears calm and partly cloudy... though Wednesday will be anything but, with 40mph gusts and a good chance of rain showers (albeit warming to the low 50s). Models aren’t in great agreement right now, but Christmas Eve ought to deliver some accumulating snow -- and with Friday morning lows in the teens, our White Christmas chances are running a little higher!

