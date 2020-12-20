Advertisement

12/20: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Rain/snow mix Monday; more snow Christmas Eve
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST
The first day of winter will set wet snowflakes falling -- easily less than 1″ across the board before it wraps up early Tuesday -- then all eyes turn to our Christmas forecast. The lead-up will be a windy one, with 40mph gusts on Wednesday and highs near 50... then comes the big drop. Thursday will start near 40 and fall to the mid-teens by Christmas morning. That will allow for rain to switch to snow fairly quickly, and our chances of a white Christmas -- at least 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am -- keep going up with each new model run!

12/20: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
