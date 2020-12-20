Community members surprise Toledo mom battling stage 4 cancer with a Christmas parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mandy Wexler’s battle with cancer is not stopping her from taking part in the festive season. Mandy is a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a Christmas fanatic.

“She wakes up every day and goes is it Christmas yet mom?, and I say no not yet, we have so many days,” said Mandy’s mom Luann Cole.

“It means a lot to her,” said Mandy’s daughter Kaleigh Wexler. “We have a lot of Christmas decorations that we all go all out for every year.”

Toledo native Mandy Wexler truly believes Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but this year celebrating the holiday is a lot different for her and her family.

“It’s been a rough 2 years,” said Luann Cole. “You don’t ever want to see your child hurt, where you can’t do anything for them.”

Mandy has been battling breast cancer since 2019, and this year the disease spread into her brain and lungs.

While living in Arizona Mandy went in to see her doctor for symptoms related to a cold, where she was then diagnosed with breast cancer. (Jack Bassett)

“It hasn’t been going particularly good lately,” said Mandy’s son Kason Wexler.

Mandy is now bedridden most days surrounded by her husband, mom, and two kids. Mandy’s favorite holiday tradition has always been visiting the Toledo Zoo’s “Lights Before Christmas”, but this year due to her health she is stuck indoors. Given Mandy’s current situation, her family led by her Aunt created a plan to gather loved ones together and bring the Christmas lights to her this year.

“She’s invited anybody who wants to come to join them and decorate their cars with Christmas decorations, lights, whatever and they are going to parade around the block,” said Cole.

On Saturday night a fleet of cars meet at the Monac Elementary School parking lot decked out in lights and circled the neighborhood. Family and friends waved signs, flashed lights, honked horns, and shared their support for Mandy. Supporters ended their trip outside Mandy’s bedroom window.

“I’ve seen all this stuff on tv, but having it happen here right in front of you that’s just the next best thing,” said Kason.

Loved ones are hoping the gesture can inspire Mandy to keep up her fight.

“She has not given up, that’s one thing,” said Cole. “She said mom I’m not going to give up, I’m going to fight this, and I have to see my kids.”

Mandy Wexler's family stands outside of her bedroom window after completing Saturday's car parade. (Jack Bassett)

