Advertisement

Dozens gather for ‘Wreaths Across America’ at Toledo Memorial Park

Volunteers gathered in Sylvania to lay wreaths at veterans’ headstones
Volunteers gather to lay wreaths in Sylvania, Dec. 19, 2020.
Volunteers gather to lay wreaths in Sylvania, Dec. 19, 2020.(wtvg)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day at 2,557 participating locations, including here in Lucas County.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania to lay wreaths at veterans’ headstones.

“These are all volunteers,” says Mel Harbaugh, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “They come out here to help us put our wreaths on. We couldn’t do that without these people -- we’d never get this done. They’re all volunteers: a lot of military people, ex-military people, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and just regular citizens.”

The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ a message echoed by all those in attendance.

“It shows we haven’t forgotten all of our fallen heroes,” says Randy Lanle. He and his son Aiden were volunteering with a local Boy Scouts troop.

More than 4,000 wreaths will be laid. This was the eighth year for the wreath laying in Sylvania.

Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and it is placed on graves by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families and when volunteers say the name of a veteran out loud, when placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our memory.

All across the U.S., a total of 1.7 million wreaths were placed Saturday. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deal still needs the approval of Toledo City Council
Long-vacant prime real estate in Toledo could be sold to FCA
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Michigan lets high schools, entertainment venues reopen
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi

Latest News

Trooper Nick Palmer can be seen on dashcam leading a 5-year-old girl to safety after she was...
Dashcam shows troopers rescuing abducted 5-year-old
Dec. 19, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Dec. 19, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Dec. 19, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Dec. 19, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Michigan business owners are rejoicing with the news that they can open once again.
Michigan entertainment venues permitted to re-open amid loosened statewide COVID restrictions