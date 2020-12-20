Two dogs dead after house fire in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire this morning that left two dogs dead.

Firefighters responded to a home on South McCord Road about 1:30am Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they say the home was engulfed in flames, but they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Investigators say no one was home at the time, however two dogs were inside and they did not surive.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

