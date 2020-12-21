Advertisement

12/21/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Big warm up...then a big cool down on the way this week
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TONIGHT: Chance of snow showers, a dusting of snow possible, lows in the lower 30s. TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, highs near 40. WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm, chance of evening rain showers, highs in the lower 50s. THURSDAY: AM snow showers, temps falling from the lower 30s into the lower 20s. CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow showers likely, cold and blustery, highs only in the lower 20s.

