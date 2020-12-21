A local family spreads holiday joy with their sparkling Christmas camper

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg family is getting into the Christmas spirit by decking out their camper dozens of Christmas lights.

“I figured this year we do something special put some lights on it. We drove to the zoo. It was pretty incredible. The honking that we got. The pictures that were being taken,” said Tim Saddoris.

Tim Saddoris is spreading holiday cheer during what he calls a tough year.

“There’s so much uncertainty, fear and sometimes anger. The little things matter so much right now. I encourage everyone to shift your energy and put it into something positive,” said Saddoris.

In November he created the Christmas Chariot. His 20-year-old camper is decked out with Christmas lights He says it took him four days to hook up three thousand lights.

“I had to build a custom frame for the roof to hold it. I had to do some math to make sure that the lights would work. Set up the batteries and just test it to make sure when I take it on the road it won’t fly off,” said Saddoris.

Tim and his family roll out every week to spread some holiday joy.

“We’ve had lots of request from parents with disabled kids or kids with autoimmune issues. We’ve had a lot of request for that saying please drive by,” said Margaret Saddoris.

“It’s just incredible when you drive down the street and see just thirty kids standing there jumping up and down waving flashlights,” said Saddoris.

The sparkling light display only rolls through Perrysburg and Maumee. You can follow the Christmas Chariot on the Perrysburg Community Group or Perrysburg Ohio Facebook pages.

“How we do it is people just post their address on the Facebook page. Then we throw it into Google maps and then I break it out into quadrants. What’s neat is right before we leave, I post a route and we post a link to where people can click it and watch the location on Google maps. So, you can kind of anticipate when we’re going to drive by,” said Saddoris.

