Advertisement

Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A diagnosis of breast, brain, and lung cancer has changed the way Mandy Wexler and her family...
Community members surprise Toledo mom battling stage 4 cancer with a Christmas parade
Two dogs are dead after a fire in Springfield Twp.
Two dogs killed in Springfield Twp. house fire
Today in Washington, lawmakers strike a deal not only for a Covid stimulus plan, but also to...
Lawmakers reach deal for COVID-19 relief
Trooper Nick Palmer can be seen on dashcam leading a 5-year-old girl to safety after she was...
Dashcam shows troopers rescuing abducted 5-year-old
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi
Blessings in Disguise surprise shoppers at Aldi

Latest News

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals
The donation was made in memory of Sylvania police officer Michael Shaw
Microchip scanners donated to police departments in memory of Sylvania officer
He loved animals and so a local rescue that he helped donated items to two departments to help...
Honoring officer’s memory by helping local animals
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
Rossford Drama students perform play on WRQN
Rossford drama students turn to radio to keep the show going