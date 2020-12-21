Cleveland teen donates blankets to Alzheimer’s patients

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old from Cleveland teen is spreading some holiday cheer.

Taylor St. Aubyn is the founder of Plaid for Pops a nonprofit organization. he started it after her grandfather passed away in 2019 from Alzheimer’s.

She creates blankets she can give to Alzheimer’s patients.

She recently donated 32 blankets today to the residents at Sunset Village in Sylvania.

“When I donated them the first back after my grandpa passed away, it was an amazing and beautiful experience that I wanted to continue,” St. Aubyn said.

Follow this link if you would like to donate to Plaid for Pops.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.