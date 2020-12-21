COVID taking toll on morale of senior population

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year has been hard on many people, but it’s especially hard on the senior population. Being the highest risk for COVID complications, many seniors have stayed cooped up much of the year.

Now coming into the holidays, it’s bound to get even more difficult. According to Mark McPherson, general manager at Home Instead, an in-home care service for seniors, far fewer people are coming home to visit their senior relatives this year. It’s taking a toll on the morale of the older population.

McPherson says it’s extra important to reach out to your loved ones over the holidays and make sure they’re doing OK

“You can do things like increased phone calls, checking in to see how they’re doing. If you’re living locally, and you just don’t want to go and expose your loved one, think about delivering their favorite meal to them, doing a holiday parade,” says McPherson.

He also says you can check on your senior neighbors, or visit your local senior care facility.

“Caroling outside. Maybe you get a group of neighbors or a group of friends and you’re just walking around doing that. Or going door-to-door, or maybe you go to the middle of a neighborhood and you start singing,” says McPherson.

