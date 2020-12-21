Advertisement

Dates released for 2021 Ohio fairs

The Lucas County Fair is scheduled for July 2021.
The Lucas County Fair is scheduled for July 2021.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2021 fair season on June 12. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for fairs across the state next year.

In addition to county fairs across the state, the department also released the dates for the 2021 Ohio State Fair, to be held July 28-August 8 in Columbus.

Closer to home, the Lucas County Fair will be July 12-18 in Maumee, and the Wood County Fair will be Aug. 2-9 in Bowling Green.

Here’s a list of fair dates for Northwest Ohio counties:

  • Allen: Aug. 20-28
  • Defiance: Aug. 21-28
  • Erie: Aug. 10-15
  • Fulton: Sept. 3-9
  • Hancock: Sept. 1-6
  • Henry: Aug. 12-19
  • Lucas: July 12-18
  • Paulding: June 12-19
  • Putnam: June 21-26
  • Ottawa: July 19-25
  • Sandusky: Aug. 24-29
  • Seneca: July 26-Aug. 1
  • Van Wert: Aug. 31-Sept. 6
  • Williams: Sept. 11-18
  • Wood: Aug. 2-9

