December 21st Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Colder For Christmas
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely this afternoon with a few snowflakes mixing in at times with a high around 40. A few snow showers are possible tonight with little to no accumulation. Lows will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday will start off cloudy with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance the clouds will break up providing a view of the “Christmas star” (the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn) in the southwest sky after sunset. Wednesday may start off with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Clouds will return for the afternoon, and rain is possible for the evening. Rain will change to snow by Christmas Eve morning with falling temperatures through the day. We will start the morning near freezing and end up in the 20s for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 20s on Christmas with a wind chill in single digits. Lake-effect snow showers are likely.

